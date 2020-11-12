Rockefeller Center tree on its way to NYC from Oneonta

ONEONTA, NY – This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has been felled and is on its way to New York City.

The 75 foot tall Norway Spruce was cut down this morning in front of the home of Allen Dick who lives on Route 23 in West Oneonta.

The tree has a reported diameter of 45 feet and weighs 11 tons.

It’s the second time in 3 years that the Rockefeller tree has come from the Town of Oneonta.

The tree was loaded on a flat bed and is expected to arrive in Manhattan on Saturday.

It will then be decorated with around 35 thousand LED lights and a dazzling star made of Swarovski crystals.

The official tree lighting is scheduled for December 2nd.