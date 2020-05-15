Robot City Games open for curbside pickup

BINGHAMTON, NY – Classic video game aficionados are able to grab some of their favorite games at an outlet in Binghamton.

Robot City Games on Clinton Street took advantage of the opportunity to begin curbside sales today.

The local shop offers older consoles and games for people to purchase.

Customers are asked to wear masks when picking up their items.

The outlet is well known in the area for its arcade, but that part of it won’t reopen until much later.

Owner Casey Wales says we are in a strange time.

“We are going overboard with cleaning. Even when I am shipping stuff to people, I am cleaning it with bleach cleaner before I put it in packages. You know, trying to take extra steps in being careful. That’s all we can do I guess,” says Wales.

For those interested in picking up a timeless video game or console, you can reach out to Robot City Games online or over the phone.

Wales says you must contact him before you visit the location so that he can prepare your order for you.

The phone number is 217-7400.