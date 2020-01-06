Robocallers are now illegal, what happens if you get one?

It’s now the law of the land.

It’s called the TRACED act, and it’s designed to stop robocallers from lighting up our phones.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright talks with FCC Chairman Ajit Pai about what happens next and how long it will be until the robocallers stop ringing our phones at dinnertime.

With the President’s signature on legislation designed to stop illegal robocalls, and more authority given by congress – Federal Communications Commission Chairman, Ajit Pai anticipates the FCC will make a significant dent in stopping the problem this year…

{***Ajit Pai, Chairman, Federal Communications Commission ***} It’s one of the things that’s generated the most complaints at the FCC – year after year after year….

Chairman Pai the law gives the FCC the power to crack down on scammers.

{***Ajit Pai, Chairman, Federal Communications Commission ***} give us more time to go after the bad guys, additionally it would reinforce our authority to strengthen the caller ID authentication framework…

The law will require phone companies to develop ways to detect robocallers, and directs the FCC to issue rules that allow phone companies to block those robocalls before they reach consumers.

{***Ajit Pai, Chairman, Federal Communications Commission ***} Americans deserve the phone calls they want to get and deserve some peace from those they don’t want to get.

Last year Americans received nearly 60 billion illegal calls … and Republican Senator John Thune says no one is immune to them.

{Senator John Thune, R/SD} scammers use these calls to successfully prey on vulnerable populations

But Senator Thune cautions the bill won’t provide an overnight fix to the issue…

{Senator John Thune, R/SD} …won’t prevent all illegal robocalling it’s a big step in the right direction.

while the law is currently in effect… It’s unclear how soon consumers will see a change.

Reporting in Washington, I’m Morgan Wright.