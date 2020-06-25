Robinson Street Reconstruction enters next phase

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Robinson Street Reconstruction Project is about to enter it’s next phase.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David says the work on Robinson will be heading into phase two.
Construction will take place between Brandywine Avenue and Broad Avenue.

The $950,000 project will feature new pavement, curbs and sidewalks, as well as updates to sewer and water infrastructure.

The current phase of construction is anticipated to be completed by the end of September, with traffic changes and closures in place throughout.

