Roberts Eyecare is using telemedicine to connect with patients

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local eyecare practice is implementing new ways to see its patients.

Roberts Eyecare in Vestal is using telemedicine, which allows for simple face to face interaction over the phone or computer to diagnose eye-related issues.

The facility most commonly uses a website called Doxy.me, which is a private server, allowing patients and doctors to diagnose problems just by talking.

Associate Doctor in Optometry Michael Christensen says though optometry has been hit hard by COVID-19, Roberts Eyecare has a bigger concern.

“We are concerned about our patients. We want them to understand that we are still here, and that we can still take care of them. Circumstances are just a little bit different. We also want to let our patients know that we have gone to greater lengths to disinfect the office. If they do come in, there will be minimal contact with staff, other patients,” says Christensen.

Roberts Eyecare is still willing to set up in-person appointments in the event that patients have a serious eye-related issue.

If you do need to set up an appointment with Roberts, you can call 722-2020.