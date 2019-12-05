Roberson Museum’s holiday trees on display on First Friday

BINGHAMTON, NY – This month’s First Friday Art Walk gives folks an excellent opportunity to check out the Roberson Museum’s most popular annual display.

Home for the Holidays is back at Roberson and once again the mansion and rest of the museum are filled with decorated trees.

There’s the International Forest, depicting a multitude of cultures from around the world.



Plus, over a hundred trees sponsored and decorated by local businesses and organizations.



And there’s even more holiday decor in the mansion.



Executive Director Michael Grasso says he’s amazed at what more than 200 volunteers come up with every year.

“We have incredibly talented decorators and volunteers who come in and they put together these vignettes that are just absolutely gorgeous and really interesting. I love that they change every year, there’s always something new and different to look at,” says Grasso.

Throughout the season, Roberson also hosts special events like a Santa’s craft shop, museum tours, holiday-related planetarium shows and winter wonderland science workshops.

Plus, there are plenty of live musical performances.

For First Friday, The Joyful Ensemble will perform at 5:30 and the Downtown Singers at 7.



And admission is always half price on First Fridays.

For a complete calendar of events and performances, go to Roberson.