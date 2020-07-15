Roberson Museum and Science Center starts up in person children’s summer camp

BINGHAMTON, NY – A popular museum downtown is now up and running as a children’s summer camp.

The Roberson Museum and Science Center on Front Street is hosting summer camps from now until early September.

Kids in grades 2 through 8 can attend day camps that will give them hands-on opportunities to learn more about science, art, and history.

Kelly Cole is the Public Programs Coordinator at Roberson and helps to run the daily activities.

Cole says that while this first week only has three kids, there is still plenty to do for everyone through the summer.

“We’ve got lots of different mediums of art, different styles of paint. We’re painting with hot chocolate. We’re doing some sand art today. Some different activities outside, inside, nature related. We have our Nature Trek exhibition, so we always try to get some nature activities in there. So, we can use that space as well. We’re in the science lab here. So, there’s lots of different science experiments we can do in here,” says Cole.

The camps run on a weekly basis from 9 AM to 3 PM, with before and after care offered.

Due to the pandemic, registration is limited to 10 kids per week.



or those interested in attending the camp, you can go to Roberson.org for more information.