Roberson Museum and Science Center prepares to reopen

BINGHAMTON, NY – One of Binghamton’s science facilities is back open again, after several months of closure.

Roberson Museum and Science Center on Front Street opened its doors to the public after being closed since March.

The facility, like many other businesses in Binghamton has put in place several safety measures.

Things that are usually hands-on for educational purposes have been removed temporarily from the museum.

Guests are now required to wear masks in the Science Center, and a full hand sanitizing station will be at the front door.

Executive Director Michael Grasso says he was excited to learn that they could reopen for Phase 4.

“The point of a museum is to have people here. A museum is meant to be an experience. It’s meant to be shared with other people, even if it’s 6 feet apart. While we’ve been providing a lot of content and a lot of tools for people to use on our website, digitally, virtually, there’s nothing like the experience of seeing something in real life,” says Grasso.

All exhibits, including some new stations, are still open, like 1 about migration of current peoples.

The center is open from noon to 5 PM Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, and from noon until 9 on Friday.