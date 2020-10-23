Roberson Museum and Science Center offers Haunted History tours

BINGHAMTON, NY – Another local museum is offering guided tours down its haunted hallways.

Roberson Museum and Science Center will be offering Haunted History tours on this weekend and next.

The mansion was home to Alonzo and Margaret Roberson in the early 1900s, and the pair make for some pretty popular local lore.

Events and Marketing Coordinator Natalie Shoemaker says guests on the tour will get a good blend of these stories as well as some historical facts, including some about Margaret Roberson, whom she calls a quiet person in history.

“Ghosts and lore are a really important fabric of history, I am a firm believer that if something isn’t necessarily true or could be debunked, as somebody saw a ghost, the story, the ghost story, still has value,” says Shoemaker.

The tours are in person with capacity set to 10 to enforce social distancing and will take place this Friday and Saturday and the next, including Halloween.

Roberson is also hosting a few kids’ events on Halloween, including its Halloween Spooktacular.

To register for these, visit Roberson.org.