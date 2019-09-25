RoberCon this weekend looks to entertain Sci-Fi fans

BINGHAMTON N.Y – Get ready to get your geek on.

RoberCon returns to the Roberson Museum and Science Center this weekend.

The 2 day convention celebrates comics, science fiction, fantasy and more.

There will be cosplay, gaming, fandoms, panel discussions on gossip and trivia, and writing panels, including one on podcasting.

Events and Marketing Coordinator Natalie Shoemaker says it’s a great way for lovers of sci-fi, comics and fantasy lovers to network.

“Its about bringing people together to connect, share their passion, share their love for whatever fandom they have, meet developers, network, connect and excel their craft. We want people to connect to one another and feel welcomed,” says Shoemaker.

RoberCon takes place Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 to 5 at Roberson.

Tickets are available at the door.

There will be two convention halls filled with merchants selling books, art, plushies, figurines, games and all manner of geek-related items.