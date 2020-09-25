RoberCon goes virtual

BINGHAMTON, NY – Another annual event has been forced to switch its format.

The 7th annual RoberCon, a sci-fi, cosplay, and tabletop convention, will be held virtually this weekend.

Typically held at the Roberson Museum and Science Center, this year’s event will feature two online platforms.

One is a panel through Zoom for special guest speakers, including actress Miriam Margolyes from Harry Potter and actor Paul McGann from Dr. Who.

The second platform will feature online vendors and chat groups for people to interact with one another through Discord.

One of the organizers of RoberCon is Marketing and Events Coordinator Natalie Shoemaker.

She felt holding the event online was not only beneficial financially, but also is a chance to connect more people from around the world.

“Being able to connect with, I guess, find your people. Find people that you can relate to, and connect to, on that level. Like, I know geekery has kind of reached like more popular culture. Being able to dig deeper into those fan communities that are really enthusiastic and passionate, I think, is really important,” says Shoemaker.

The event will run tomorrow and Sunday, with events running from 10 to 5.

For more information, and to purchase a badge, which gives you full access to RoberCon, you can visit RoberCon.org.