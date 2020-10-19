Riverview Manor named COVID hotspot

The Tioga County Public Health Department has issued a COVID hotspot advisory for Riverview Manor in Owego.

The health department says there are numerous residents and staff members that have tested positive within the facility, which is now known as RiverView Rehabilitation and Nursing.

Public health officials say the nursing home is working closely with both the local and state health departments to control the outbreak.

Workers are tested weekly and all residents were tested early on and continue to be monitored.

Two residents have died from the virus.