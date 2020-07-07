Rise offers help to victims of domestic abuse

BINGHAMTON, NY – In light of Lauren Ajax’s tragic death, a local domestic violence service provider is reminding those who need it to seek help.

Rise, Broome County’s only licensed domestic violence services provider, wants people of the community to know that they are not alone.

The organization offers many different resources, including a 24/7 hotline, counseling, advocacy, and, if necessary, shelter.

Nicole Barren, Rise’s Executive Director, says stories like Lauren’s is a heartbreaking reminder of the need for services that Rise offers.

“It’s always hard, being in this profession, to see fatalities and tragedies such as this just because help is available. Unfortunately, there’s so many barriers sometimes for victims reaching out for help. We try to make our services as barrier-free as possible,” says Barren.

If you are in need of any domestic violence services, Rise encourages you to call their hotline.

The number to reach them at is 607-754-4340.