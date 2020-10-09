Rise launches virtual fundraiser

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local domestic violence shelter is the latest non-profit organization forced to convert its annual fundraiser event into an online appeal.

Rise recently produced this video about its services in recognition of October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Posted to Facebook, the video includes testimonials from women who have received both housing services and other supports from Rise.

The organization had hoped to hold a fundraising party similar to one that generated thousands of dollars last year, but has turned to a direct appeal to its supporters online due to the pandemic.

Rise has been subject to the state’s withholding of 20 percent of funding on contracts.

Individual donations are also down while expenses to cover coronavirus safety protocols in the shelter are up.

And per diem reimbursements from the state are down as the shelter has had to restrict its capacity for safety reasons.

All at a time when abusers are taking advantage of the situation.

“Further isolating victims and restricting their movement. And together with the stress caused by the pandemic, along with the financial situations with lowered money for the household, that’s definitely creating a lot of volatile situations right now,” says Executive Director Nicole Barren.

The fundraising campaign will continue through the month of October.

You can donate using a link on the Facebook page Rise NY Broome.

Meanwhile, Rise recently launched an online chat option to supplement its 24 hour emergency hotline as a more discreet way for victims to seek help.

And the organization has added an educational support program to assist children in their shelter with online instruction.

More information is at Rise dash NY dot org and the hotline number is 877-754-4340.