Right on Par mini golf opens

ENDWELL, NY – An old mini golf course in Endwell is once again giving you a chance for that hole in one.

Formerly The Caddyshack, the Right on Par mini golf course is now open and under brand new ownership as well as a series of renovations.

Justin Shedden, who now runs the course, also owns Lawn Works Landscaping and Garden Care.

Shedden says he purchased the course for the landscaping potential, but is also excited to welcome in guests of all ages.



He says he’s also devoted two hours on Sunday, 11 to 1, as time for disabled adults and children who might have a hard time with crowds.

“They don’t want to feel secluded, so let them be in their own environment, at their own pace, you know. Sometimes there’s loud noises, affect people, and I just don’t want any of that. I just want them to feel at home and just be their selves,” says Shedden.

Right on Par had its grand opening on July 18th, and is now open from 11 to 10 Monday through Thursday, from 11 to 11 Friday and Saturday and 1 to 10 for the general public on Sunday.

The course is 18 holes, and the cost is $5 for kids, $7 for adults and $6 for those 60 and older.