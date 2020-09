TIOGA COUNTY -A Tioga County man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly firing a gun at New York State Police.

28 year-old James Haines of Richford is accused of shooting at troopers who were seeking him in connection to a dispute that occurred in Spencer yesterday.

Police say they came upon him at a house on Light Road shortly after 6:30 P-M and Haines fired on them and then fled.

No one was injured.

Early this morning, troopers tracked him to a location in candor where he surrendered.