Richford crash leaves 5 dead, identities released

RICHFORD, NY – A head-on collision over the weekend on Route 79 in Tioga County has claimed 5 lives.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred in the Town of Richford as a Honda Pilot, traveling east on 79, was attempting to pass another eastbound vehicle.

Before completing the pass, the Pilot slammed into a Toyota Tacoma heading west.

The driver of the Pilot, 36 year-old Mohammed Nazir of Brooklyn and 2 of his passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, 30 year-old Skandar Chaudhary and 32 year-old Nasir Mahmood, both of Brooklyn.

His other 2 passengers were taken to hospitals with serious injuries.

The driver of the Tacoma, 40 year-old Traci baker of Richford, and her passenger, a 14 year-old child, were also pronounced dead at the scene.

