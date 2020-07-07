Rest of the Southern Tier anxious to reopen

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County has some issues with the state reopening process.

County Executive Jason Garnar spoke at Midway Lanes in Vestal, which is 1 of several local businesses that have not had the green light to reopen.

He said Phase 4 of Governor Cuomo’s plan to reopen the state has been more confusing than the rest because some businesses remain closed.

Midway Lanes put up hand-built plexiglass barriers to prevent bowlers from getting too close to one another, and installed new air filters.

Garnar says local businesses have done more than enough to reopen.

“These business owners do not have a clear path forward. What do they have to do? What are the guidelines that they need to be put into place? You can see already, without the state saying anything about it, you can see that there has been dividers put up, screens put up between each lane,” says Garnar.

Broome County is currently dealing with almost a third of the cases of the virus than it was at its worst point.

“We’ve ripped our entire place apart and cleaned it and santized it. This has been going on for not only weeks but for months. We’ve had a select few team members here that have been working very hard and doing everything they can be able to push for us to be able to reopen,” says Midway Lanes Marketing Coordinator Tara Snarski.

Garnar said you should keep following the safety measures you have been, including washing your hands and wearing masks.

He says that is one way we can help these other businesses to reopen.