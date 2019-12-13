Republicans celebrate passing legislation to lower drug prices

Democrats in the U-S House are celebrating the passage of H-R 3 which is aimed at lowering prescription drug prices by allowing the government to negotiate with drug manufacturers.

As NewsChannel 34’s Alexandra Limon show us, it will face a tough battle ahead in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Americans all around the country simply cant afford their medications.

{REP. EMANUEL CLEAVER / D-MO}

as stupid as it may sound, right now the law prohibits HHS or Medicare from negotiating with drug companies.

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver says… H-R-3… The democratic bill passed by the house… would allow the department of health and human services to negotiating drug prices.

It would also cap annual out of pocket expenses for seniors on medicare at two thousand dollars… and stop drug companies from raising without a good reason.

{REP. STENY HOYER / HOUSE MAJORITY LEADER}

this will have a very very positive effect on people’s access to life saving health sustaining prescription drugs.

{ALEXANDRA LIMON / WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT}

President Trump and senate republicans also say they want to lower the cost of prescription drugs… but oppose hr 3.

{SEN. MIKE ROUNDS / R-SD}

there’s got to be a way that we can slow down those price increases without impacting the desire to make improvements to those drugs in the future.

Oregon Congressman Earl Blumenauer doesn’t believe lowering drug prices will prevent the development of new treatments.

{REP. BLUMENAUER / D-OR}

I just think that’s cynical. in the long run they’re not going to punish the American consumers and threaten their future.

Nevada Congress women Dina Titus Hopes Senators will take the bill seriously.

{REP. DINA TITUS / D-NV}

they’re going to have to answer to their constituents. everywhere i go in Las Vegas, the voters tell me can’t you do something about the high price of drugs?

But Republicans say their own proposal is more bipartisan and more likely to become law.

