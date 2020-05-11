Repeat sex offender sentenced in child pornography case

SYRACUSE, NY – A repeat sex offender is headed back to prison on child pornography charges.

64 year-old James O’Brien of Binghamton received 220 months in prison, a little over 18 years, for obtaining, possessing and producing material exploiting a child in June and July of 2017.

He will also pay a fine of $3,000 to each of the three children depicted in the imagery.

O’Brien was previously convicted in 2008 of possessing child porn for which he was given a 6 month jail sentence and 10 years of probation.