Renovations underway at Helio Health

BINGHAMTON, NY – A treatment center that helps people in Greater Binghamton who are battling addiction is about to undergo a major expansion.

Helio Health announced yesterday that it is is rebuilding much of the interior of its location on Glenwood Road in the Town of Dickinson.

It moved into a portion of the Broome Developmental Center in April 2018.

It will now double its capacity for patients by adding an additional 50 beds.

Helio is using space that was previously unoccupied.

President and CEO Jeremy Klemanski says the company is also bringing in more employees to help more people.

“Some of those staff will also be supports for the existing beds that have been built. You get this larger chain together, you have more redundancy, when somebody calls in sick, or with COVID, if someone is in quarantine, because they’re suspected they might have a positive case or something. Just having the deeper bench,” says Klemanski.

The road around the center is going to be rebuilt as well, to make it easier to get to the building.

The overall cost of the project is expected to be around 13 million dollars.

The construction is expected to be complete within the next 2 years, though there is no exact date yet.