Remembering Tony Stento

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton High School is paying tribute to a beloved staff member who died unexpectedly this week.

Binghamton is honoring the memory of Tony Stento, who served as a monitor at the school for the past 13 years, by raising funds for the Danielle House.

Tony is the father of Danielle Stento, whose tragic injury at the hands of a drunk driver inspired the creation of the Danielle House.

After retiring from a career in construction, Tony, who was a Binghamton North graduate and football star, went to work at Binghamton High School because he loved to be around the kids.

Many at the school remember him for his infectious smile and greeting and for passing out Lifesaver mints and fire ball candies.

Glenn McIver, a Mentoring Consultant at the school who’s married to Tony’s cousin, says his care for others was genuine.

“This man was a kind, gentle and sincere person. And I really want to stress sincere. Because kids are the best indicators of who is for real and who is not. Tony was for real.”



Principal Kevin Richman says, “No matter where he was in the building, it didn’t matter. It was always that smile, it was always that ‘Good morning.’ It was always that candy that he would hand out, just to make that interaction and just to truly spread that kindness.”