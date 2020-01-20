GALLERY: Remembering New York State Trooper Jill Mattice

Oneonta, NY – It’s been ten years since the death of New York State Trooper Jill Mattice.

Mattice was driving on Route 23 in Morris when she crossed the yellow line, for reasons unknown, and collided with the back end of a tractor trailer.

Mattice was also a school resource officer at Unadilla Valley High School.

Today, members of the New York State Police held a private ceremony in remembrance at State Police Oneonta.

They laid a wreath in front of the station barracks in front of Mattice’s in-laws, friends and family, and many of the police departments in the area.