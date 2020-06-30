Remainder of Rumble Ponies season cancelled

BINGHAMTON, NY – While it has been speculated for weeks, today Minor League Baseball officially canceled its 2020 season.

This comes after Major League Baseball announced it would not be providing it’s minor league affiliates with players for the year.

With that, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies season is over before it even began.

This comes after the M-I-L-B season was pushed back several times, and Binghamton watched the Double-A All-Star Game they were set to host get canceled as well.

Now, all eyes will be on Major League Baseball as the Ponies fate is in their hands.

Binghamton remains on the chopping block for a large reduction in the number of minor league teams.