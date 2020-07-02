Regatta Row in Bainbridge features hand painted chairs and canoe paddles

BAINBRIDGE, NY – Regional artists have painted their way to Main Street.

40 artists participated in an annual Bainbridge tradition called Regatta Row.

This year’s theme was “Sunrise, Sunset”.

Despite the Street Art Fest being canceled by the pandemic, the Jericho Arts Council which hosts the event is going forward with a Street Art Exhibition which opens on Saturday.

The artists’ custom-made and painted Folk Art chairs and Canoe Paddles line the sidewalk on Main Street.

Chairperson Rachel Hares says this year’s exhibit includes new artists from outside the area.

“Everybody’s excited to see it, even though it’s a couple of months late. I think a lot of people in our community look forward to the chairs every year. It’s a nice way to take some time downtown and sit and relax. I think everyone is really excited to see the artwork on the streets,” says Hares.

You can view and bid online for these masterpieces from July 5th to August 7th at jerichoarts.com.

This project is also made possible by Golden Artist Colors, the Bainbridge Chamber of Commerce and other local sponsors.