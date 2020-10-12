Red Oak Restaurant closes permanently

BINGHAMTON, NY – A decades-old restaurant on Front Street in Binghamton is shutting its doors permanently.

The Red Oak Restaurant announced yesterday that the owners have decided to retire and close the business.

The classic diner, known for its chicken dinners, mac and cheese, homemade waffles, and other items made the announcement suddenly on Facebook yesterday, and was immediately praised by past patrons in the comments section.

The owners thanked their loyal customers, saying they had met many good people over the years.