Red Cross teams up with Hoffman Car Wash

BINGHAMTON, NY – Two organizations have come together to spread the message of kindness across Greater Binghamton.

The Red Cross and Hoffman Car Wash have come together for the first time for the Practice Kindness, Donate Blood campaign.

Donors at all Red Cross blood drives this month will get a certificate for a free Hoffman car wash.

Broome County Account Manager for the Red Cross Esperanza Gutierrez says that both groups have the same mission in mind, which makes them a great match.

“Having so many organizations and so many people that are willing to work us during a time like this means everything to me personally, because it just means A, that we can still work together during a time that’s difficult and B, everyone has the same mission in mind that we want to give back and help to others in our community and our main goal and mission is to help save lives and that’s what we’re doing,” Guiterrez.

The Red Cross Donor app is available for anyone who is on the lookout for local blood drives, wishes to get an antibody test, or is interested in where their blood goes after it is donated.