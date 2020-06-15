Red Cross taking blood for antibody testing

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Red Cross is now testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

Throughout the remainder of the month, the Red Cross will be testing all blood, platelet, and plasma donations for antibodies.

This also fills an ever-urgent need for donations.

The testing will give people the opportunity to learn if they contracted the coronavirus, regardless of if they ever exhibited symptoms.

The Red Cross says that test results should be back within 7 to 10 days after testing

To schedule an appointment, you can go to RedCrossBlood.org.