Red Cross Sock Out Cancer blood drive to help cancer patients

BINGHAMTON, NY – A blood drive planned for next week highlights the particular need of cancer patients for blood donations.

The Red Cross is partnering with Sock Out Cancer and Security Mutual Life Insurance to collect the life saving donations and raise awareness of the need.

This drive will be held next Wednesday.

Those who donate will get a free pair of Sock Out Cancer rainbow socks.

Red Cross Regional CEO Alan Turner says it’s a small thing to do to support those battling cancer.

“I love the partnership in the community and bringing it to attention, and the Red Cross Club at Binghamton University helping us get this blood drive growing and promoting it, and to be part of something that we know touches everyone’s life, everyone you know knows someone who has been touched by cancer and the effects of cancer, and doing a blood drive focused on that, it’s just an amazing feeling,” says Turner.

The blood drive will be held at Binghamton University in the Union room 111 from noon to 6 next Wednesday.

You can make an appointment by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

Walk-ins are welcome.

