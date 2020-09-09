Red Cross holds Sock Out Cancer blood drive

BINGHAMTON, NY – A blood drive held today sought to guarantee that cancer patients never have a shortage of blood.

The Red Cross put on the drive at Traditions at the Glen this afternoon.

Donors walked away with a snack, and a pair of the popular Sock Out Cancer striped socks.

Masks were provided to anyone who did not have one, and tables were properly cleaned after every use.

The Red Cross worked in conjunction with Security Mutual Life Insurance, and held the event from noon until 6.

Broome County Account Manager Esperanza Gutierrez says the Sock Out Cancer initiative started by Security Mutual gets blood and money to hospitals in need.

“As part of the Red Cross, about 25 percent of our blood collection goes to cancer patients. With that tie-in together, it’s a great opportunity for us to work together and help give back. We’re excited that we get to partner together again because our main goal is to help save lives. We get to do that with a little bit of color, which is nice,” says Gutierrez.

Gutierrez says a single pint of blood can save the lives of up to 3 people.

You can find a blood drive near you soon by visiting RedCrossBlood.org.