Red Cross experiencing severe blood shortage

BINGHAMTON, NY – Another impact of COVID-19 on the country comes in the form of blood donations.

The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage.

Due to the outbreak, The Red Cross has had to cancel a number of drives.

They are calling for all individuals who are healthy to come in and donate.

They also stress that there are no cases of COVID-19 or any respiratory illness being transferred through blood transfusions however there currently is no test for the virus in blood donations.

The Red Cross also has health precautions in place, such as checking temperatures of staff and donors and having hand sanitizer readily available.

“We’re urging anyone who is healthy and able to please, even if you haven’t thought about it before, please think about it now. Because one donation can help up to 3 people in the hospital.”

Before the outbreak reached our area, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar hosted a drive for county employees in the county office building.