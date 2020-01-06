Red Cross contest may send you to Super Bowl LIV with a blood donation

Giving blood could send you to the Super Bowl.

The American Red Cross and the NFL are launching a contest eligible for all who give blood January 1st through the 19th.

The winner will get an all expenses paid ticket to Super Bowl LIV, including airfare and hotel stay.

The Red Cross reminds people that this time of year is especially tough for donations due to the holidays.

Anyone wishing to donate blood and participate in the contest can donate at any of the following local drives:

Binghamton

1/18/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Boulevard United Methodist Church, 113 Grand Boulevard

1/27/2020: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Lourdes Hospital, 169 Riverside Drive

1/28/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Binghamton State Office Building, 44 Hawley Street

1/29/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Binghamton University Old Union, 511 West Drive, Union Hall/Mandella Room

1/31/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Binghamton University Old Union, 511 West Drive, Union Hall/Mandella Room

Deposit

1/6/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Deposit United Methodist Church, 107 Second Street

Endicott

1/11/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 17 Nanticoke Ave

1/23/2020: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Ann G. McGuinness Elementary School, 1301 Union Center-Maine Highway

1/25/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 701 W Main Street

Harpursville

1/28/2020: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Eastern Broome Senior Center, 27 Golden Lane

Vestal

1/16/2020: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Our Lady of Sorrows School Building, 801 Main Street

1/7/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Grace Point Church, 3701 Old Vestal Road

Whitney Point

1/24/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Whitney Point United Methodist Church, 7311 Collins St.

Greene

1/22/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Church of the Immaculate Conception, 1180 State Highway 206

New Berlin

1/15/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Unadilla Valley Central School, 4238 State Highway 8

1/29/2020: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Broome Developmental Center, 12 School Street

Norwich

1/24/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Broad Street Methodist Church, 74 North Broad Street

Oxford

1/11/2020: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., American Legion Post 376, 17 South Washington Street

Apalachin

1/31/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Margaret Marys Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Avenue

Candor

1/15/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Candor Fire Department, 74 Owego Rd

Waverly

1/29/2020: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Elderwood, 37 N Chemung st

Dryden

1/7/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Dryden Veterans Mem Home, 2272 Dryden Road

Ithaca

1/14/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cornell East Hill Office Building, 395 Pine Tree Hill, Suite 302

1/17/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Danby Federated Church, 1859 Danby Road

1/17/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Cornell Business and Technology Real estate Department, 95 Brown Rd.

1/21/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Enfield Fire Department, 172 Enfield Main Rd

1/24/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Ithaca YMCA, 50 Graham Road W

1/29/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tompkins County Library, 101 E Green Street

1/30/2020: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Homewood Suites, 36 Cinema Drive

1/31/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Cornell Alice Cook House, 709 University Ave

1/9/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Unitarian Society of Ithaca, 306 N. Aurora Street

1/9/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Cayuga Heights Community, 194 Pleasant Grove Road

Trumansburg

1/10/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Trumansburg High School, 100 Whig Street

Hallstead

1/20/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 357, New York Avenue, Route 7, PO Box 357

Montrose

1/9/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Endless Mountains Health Systems, 100 Hospital Drive

New Milford

1/23/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St Marks Episcopal Church, 1148 Main Street

Susquehanna

1/8/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 15 East Church St.