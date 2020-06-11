Red Cross Blood Drive honors front line workers

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Red Cross of the Southern Tier collected lifesaving donations today in honor of people who have been putting their lives on the line throughout the pandemic.

The organization held a blood drive at the Traditions at the Glen to honor frontline workers.

After donating, attendees were able to create their own thank you cards for medical personnel, first responders and the like.

Broome County Account Manager Esperanza Gutierrez came up with the idea for the drive to both fulfill a need for blood, as well as spread a message of thanks.

“You try to say thank you and what can you do. And what I want to do is bring a smile to somebody’s face, especially during this difficult time. And we always need blood. So, one pint of blood has the power to save three lives. Every two seconds somebody needs blood. So, I tried to correlate the two together, and it came to life,” says Gutierrez.

The Red Cross has two more blood drives coming up in the coming days.

One will be Friday from 1 to 6 at the Vestal United Methodist Church, and the other at the Conklin Volunteer Fire Department next Monday from noon to 5.