Red Cross antibody testing

BINGHAMTON, NY – As the need for blood remains the same, the Red Cross of the Southern Tier is seeing a spike in participants.

This has been a result of the Red Cross’ decision two weeks ago to begin testing for COVID-19 antibodies.

This allows those who are tested to learn if they had contracted the virus, even while being asymptomatic.

Yesterday, two more blood drives were held in Binghamton, in honor of Jim Stucky and Cooper “Super Cooper” Busch.

While there, Esperanza Gutierrez, the Red Cross Account Manager for Broome County, spoke about the uptick in antibody testing since the announcement on June 15.

“This happened two weeks ago, and since then, I’ve seen the appointments go up. People want to get that antibody testing. They want to know if they ever had the antibodies for COVID. So, as the American Red Cross, we are offering this as an alternative for people, I’ve definitely seen more people come out and, actually, say thank you that we’re doing it. So, I’m glad to be a part of it,” says Gutierrez.

Antibody testing is done by appointment only.

Those looking to get an antibody test done can make an appointment at Red Cross Blood dot org.

Results should come in roughly 7-10 days after the testing.