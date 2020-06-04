Rec Park clean-ups begin

BINGHAMTON, NY – Some motivated volunteers looked to get a jump start on the beautification of Rec Park this afternoon.

About 150 people showed up, many of them wearing special T-shirts that read We Are Binghamton Strong, for an event titled Clean Up and Bring Hope to Binghamton.

They were not cleaning up the OurSpace debris or surviving portions of the playground as they need to remain untouched for insurance adjusters to investigate.

Instead, they fanned out across the park, raking, sweeping, power washing and picking up litter.

Organizer Christy Taylor of Crossroads of Life Church says the event featured people of all races and cultures uniting for the betterment of the community.

Taylor says that’s more indicative of Binghamton’s spirit than the burning of the playground.

“Binghamton has such a strong community that love and care for each other. We’ve been seeing that with people coming together, binding together through this hard time. And that is not what Binghamton stands for,” says Taylor.

Many of the volunteers wore black tape over their masks in honor of George Floyd who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer last week.

Members of the Binghamton Parks Department helped to direct the workers.

Taylor says more neighborhood cleanups are planned including one on June 27th at 11 AM at the Martin Luther King Junior Promenade in downtown Binghamton.

For more information, search Clean Up and Bring Hope to Binghamton on Facebook.