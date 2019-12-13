Rec Park Carousel to be offering holiday rides Saturday

BINGHAMTON, NY – Before Santa Claus flies his sleigh on Christmas Eve, he may take a turn on a merry-go-round this weekend.

Rec Park in Binghamton is hosting its Holiday Carousel Rides at Rec Park this wekend and next.

The historic carousel is decorated with wreaths and Christmas lights and Santa will be on hand to greet children and take pictures with them.

Plus, the Binghamton Parks and Rec Department has found special rolls of holiday music to play on the original Wurlitzer band organ.



Assistant Director of Parks Pat McGinnis says each year, the event brings out more and more smiling, happy faces.

“It’s a really cool feeling to still have the carousel from 1925, but to also be able to use the band organ that came with it and the technology that was around back then,” says McGinnis.

Outside the carousel, there will be plenty of additional holiday fun including horse and buggy rides, a hay wagon and musical performances in the band stand.

Holiday Carousel Rides take place tomorrow from 5 to 8 and again next Saturday.

Tomorrow’s music will be provided by Rick Pedro from 5 to 6:30 and by the All Saints Chorus from 6:45 to 7:45.



Plus, the West Middle School PTSA will be selling hot cocoa, coffee and baked goods.



Attendees can also bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Broome County Toys for Tots.



For a listing of events, go to the Binghamton Recreation Park page on Facebook.