Rebuilding begins at OurSpace playground

The rebuilding of OurSpace Park in Binghamton is underway.

The playground at Recreation Park, which was designed to be accessible to everyone, is under reconstruction after it was burned to the ground in June.

Over $377,000 was raised from the community to support rebuilding efforts.

Approximately 15 volunteers started the construction project today, with lots of power tools donated by Stanley and Black and Decker.

OurSpace Coordinator Jen O’Brien says the new playground will look like its predecessor, with some new enhancements.

“For the next 7 days, you’re going to see this park come up from the ashes. If you have time, call us up, figure out how to volunteer. We have a sign up genius. We do still need some skilled volunteers, but one thing you can do is come by and just say thanks to the volunteers that you see out here working. We are limited to the number of people who can be here, but your thanks is unlimited, and we could use all the encouragement that we can get,” says O’Brien.

One of the new things you will find at the playground is a stage underneath the tree house.

Binghamton Police are still investigating the arson case.

Skilled volunteers can sign up to work by calling 772-6773.