Re-imagining high school sports in New York State

BINGHAMTON, NY – All across the state, as society begins to reopen, the process of Reimagining New York has begun.

A major question continues to be when, and how, to reopen schools come the fall.

It’s been over three months since the COVID-19 pandemic escalated to the point that businesses and schools shut down.

With those school closures came the cancellation of high school athletics. For countless seniors, they were stripped of their final opportunity to play their sport this spring.

Dr. Robert Zayas is the Executive Director of the NYSPHSAA and a member of its COVID-19 task force, meeting on a regular basis to strategize the various scenarios that can play out.

With many ideas of how to make school and athletics work, Zayas believes that nothing is off the table at this point.

NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas says, “I’m looking at a number of different scenarios. But, one thing I’ve learned over the course of the last three months with this whole impact of COVID-19 is don’t attempt to predict what’s going to happen in the next few weeks, certainly not the next few months. So, we’re addressing the information as it becomes available. Then, providing guidance and recommendations based upon that available information.”

Athletic directors and coaches have a very difficult path ahead of them as well. Over at Chenango Forks High School, Dave Hogan, who serves as both the school’s AD and head football coach, continues to oversee every day tasks, as well as work to ensure the safety of every player and coach throughout the school.

Chenango Forks HS Athletic Director Dave Hogan says, “Things just, it changes so rapidly, with everything. You just never know. That’s why, I think, you just have to be prepared for any situation. It’s better to prepare for lots of different scenarios. That way, it will be a whole lot easier if, all of a sudden, a week before the season, this is what has to happen, at least you’re prepared for it.”

Perhaps the most anxious to get back are the student-athletes themselves.

Jenna Zunic has been a part of two-straight state championship field hockey teams at Maine-Endwell.

She’s hoping to get a shot for a three-peat before she heads off to play at Ohio State after graduation next year.

Maine-Endwell HS Senior Jenna Zunic says, “To be able to come back, and potentially play for a third state championship is something that is really important to us. Yeah, we’re going to take it practice by practice, game by game. It’s not a given thing, and I know that the group of girls we have is going to come back and work extremely hard to get back to that point. I’m just really excited to, hopefully, be able to do that with them.”

Zayas also told Cam he hopes to have definitive answers on a fall sports season by late July.