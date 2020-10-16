Raymond Corporation to auction pink pallet jack

GREENE, NY – The Raymond Corporation is about to get the wheels turning on it’s annual Pink Pallet Jack Project.

The 7th annual event will encompass a 10-day online auction to win a pink Raymond powered pallet jack.

The money raised through the auction will then be donated to various breast cancer organizations across the country, including the Tina Fund based out of Greene.

Raymond Vice President Steve VanNostrand says that fundraising events like this are critical every year, but especially in 2020.

“When you look at the local organizations, this has been a really challenging year from a fundraising perspective. So, every time you go through one of these things, people are so appreciative at the local level. But, more importantly, when you see what they translate, and add value to the local community, it’s just incredible,” says VanNostrand.

The online auction will begin Monday at noon on eBay, and will run through October 29th.

If you’re interested in entering to win the pink pallet jack, you can visit RaymondHandling.com.