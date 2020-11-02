Rapid testing site moves to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY – Broome County’s rapid results mobile testing site is on the move again, this time setting up in Johnson City.

The coronavirus testing platform, provided by New York State and installed in a B-C Transit bus, is spending this week at the B-U Pharmacy School at 96 Corliss Avenue.

Over its first 3 weeks, more than 23 hundred people have been tested with 272 coming back positive for an 11.7% positivity rate.

Hours remain 1 to 7 Monday through Friday and the testing is intended for those who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms.

You must make an appointment first.

You can do so by calling 2-1-1 or clicking here.