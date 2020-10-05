Rapid testing sent to Broome County

BINGHAMTON, NY – One week after Governor Cuomo promised a rapid results testing machine to address the COVID cluster in Broome County, the new testing method is now underway.

County officials decided to set up the testing machine as a mobile unit inside a BC Transit bus.

Its first location is in the parking lot outside Saint Patrick’s Church on Binghamton’s Westside.

That’s inside zip code 13905 where the area’s cluster got started.

After that, the county plans to move the testing site to other areas based on how the virus spreads.

To get tested, people must be exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

Governor Cuomo specifically called out Broome County for its 3 point 5 percent positivity rate during a news briefing today.

County Executive Jason Garnar says the rapid results are critical to stopping the outbreak.

“We’re going to be able to get these results in 15 minutes, and immediately after we get the results, we’ll begin the contact tracing process which is so important. It’s the most important thing at preventing the spread so that we can take the people who are positive and the people who are the close contacts of those positives and put them into quarantine and avoid further spread. It’s the name of the game right now,” says Garnar.

Those interested in getting tested are encouraged to register ahead of time, although walk-ups will tested as time allows.

You can find a link to the state’s site for making appointments by going to Go Broome County dot com.

Hours are Monday through Friday 1 to 7.

The county hopes to eventually conduct as many as 100 tests per day.

Individuals are swabbed under a tent outside and their samples are taken onto the bus for analysis.

BC Transit plans to thoroughly sanitize the bus each evening.