Rapid results testing underway in Waverly

WAVERLY, NY – Tioga County began its rapid results testing today at the Waverly Village Hall.

The testing is being conducted in partnership with Guthrie Healthcare.

It continues tomorrow and Friday from 10 until 6.

It is free, does not require a doctor’s note nor do you have to be a Tioga County resident.

However, you must pre-register.

You can do so at COVID19.TiogaCountyNY.com or by calling 687-8600.

This weekend, the site moves to Tioga Opportunities in Owego from 10 to 6 on Saturday and Sunday.