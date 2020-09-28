Rapid COVID-19 tests to be sent out to all 50 states

WASHINGTON, DC – President Trump Announced today that his administration is sending 150 million rapid point-of-care tests to all 50 states free of charge.

NewsChannel 34’s Anna Weirnicki shows us how the states will use these tests to support in person education, and will be responsible for distributing and administering the tests.

<< BRETT GIROIR:> Very simple comes in a card with a little strip.

Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir says 15 minutes is all you’ll need to know if you have COVID-19.

< BRETT GIROIR:> They come with a swab, they come with everything you need.

On Monday, President Trump announced that he’s sending 150 million of these rapid tests to all 50 states free of charge.

DONALD TRUMP: This continues our effort to use testing to protect high risk communities.

The Trump Administration says states will decide the best way to use the tests based on the circumstances they face.

DAN HUBERTY: This is going to be huge for us to have this.

Texas State Representative Dan Huberty says the state has already mapped out a plan to send the tests to the areas most in need.

DAN HUBERTY: We have regional service centers in each one of our areas and there is 20 of them in the state of Texas.

And Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says in his state the priority will be students and teachers.

TATE REEVES: What these rapid tests will allow us to do is to regularly test teachers so that they have peace of mind, so that they can get in the classroom and focus on teaching and not worry about the virus.

The White House says 6.5 million tests will be deployed to all 50 states this week, and then another 10 million will be sent every week until the 150 million tests run out.