“Rally to Free New York” protest to come to Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – The protest movement against travel and work restrictions that is sweeping the nation is planning a stop in Binghamton next week.

A Geneseo-based group called New York Citizens Defense Organization has posted an event to Facebook called The Rally To Free New York.

It’s planning protests in 9 cities across the state next Friday including one scheduled for noon outside Government Plaza in downtown Binghamton.

Organizers are encouraging others to join to exercise their rights to life and liberty.

Participants are asked to wear red, white and blue, bring flags and signs and to remain 6 feet apart.

