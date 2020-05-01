Rally to Free New York held downtown

BINGHAMTON, NY – Protesters gathered outside Government Plaza in Binghamton today to speak out against Governor Cuomo’s Stay-At-Home order.

The gathering on Hawley Street had as many as 50 people voicing their opposition to what they see as an infringement on their liberties.

Several people brought their own signs, hats, and flags, and one man waved the American flag standing through the sunroof of his sedan as it drove around the block to cheers from other protesters.

Organizer Christopher Davis says he is fighting against government overreach, especially against New Yorkers.

“They are willing to express their 1st Amendment protected rights. If it was 5 people standing here, I was going to be standing here. If there gets to be 400, amen, whatever. We’ve got people all over the place watching us, seeing this, and the message is being made known, so that is all I can hope for,” says Davis.

Davis says he supports Americans practicing their freedoms.