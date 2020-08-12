Racial discrimination lawsuit dismissed

BINGHAMTON, NY – A racial discrimination complaint filed against the Binghamton Police Department has been dismissed.

The US Northern District of New York Court dismissed the lawsuit yesterday, which was filed by attorney Ron Benjamin on behalf of B-P-D Lieutenant Alan Quinones in November of last year.

The complaint was filed against the city and several individuals, including Mayor Rich David and Police Chief Joe Zikuski.

The Mayor’s office says the suit was dismissed due to a failure to state a cause of action.

Benjamin says he’s disappointed, and that he will be seeking to reverse the dismissal at the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals.