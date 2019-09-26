Race for Justice makes sure even low income people receive legal help

BINGHAMTON N.Y – A 5-K race to help low-income people receive legal representation is set for next month.

The race will begin at 11 A-M at the Peacemaker Stage near the Court Street Bridge in Binghamton and will be followed by an award ceremony at 11:45.

After the awards, there will be a Rockin After Party and raffle at the Galaxy Brewing Company on Court Street.

To register, go to race for justice 5k dot com.

The Coughlin and Gerhart Race for Justice is on Sunday, October 6th and will benefit the Legal Aid Society of Mid-New York.

The society provides legal information, advice and representation in civil cases.

It covers a 13 county region of New York and has a limited number of lawyers and paralegals on staff to assist poor people with elder law services, disability advocacy, foreclosure help and other non-criminal legal issues.

Arlene Sanders helps to line up other local attorneys to provide pro bono, or free, legal services.

She says Legal Aid collaborates with other organizations as well.

“We actually fund a rental housing counselor from another organization, Opportunities for Broome, who helps these tenants try to locate other housing, stay in the same school district, work on budgeting. So its almost a holistic approach in some of these cases. It’s not just the litigation. It’s not just the legal representation, but it’s other kinds of support,” said Sanders.

