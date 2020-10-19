Public Health Statements

More public health statements regarding possible COVID-19 exposure areas were released over the weekend.

A person at Ripics Carousel Lanes on October 9th, 10th, 12th and 13th has tested positive.

If you were there on any of those dates from 6 pm to 10:30 pm you should quarantine for 2 weeks past your exposure date.

The Health Department has also learned of someone at Chipotle Mexican Grill on October 11th between 5 and 11 pm.

Those who were there for ten minutes or longer should quarantine until the 26th.

Finally, a person at the Olde Friar Inn has tested positive.

If you were there on October 9th from 9 am to 4 pm you should quarantine until October 24th.

Additionally if you were there on October 12th from 9:45 to 10:45pm you should quarantine until October 27th.

