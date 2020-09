BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Health Department has named two more restaurants as having had COVID positive cases.

Anyone who was at Consol’s Family Kitchen in Endicott on September 25th between 6:15 and 8:30 PM is asked to self-quarantine until October 10th.

Additionally, anyone who was at Jonathan’s Restaurant in Endwell on September 23rd between 8 and 10 PM on 24th from 4 to 11 PM is asked to quarantine until October 8th or 9th respectively.