Public Health Notices, American Family Fitness and Barnaby’s Pub

(BROOME COUNTY, NY) The Broome County Health Department has learned a person who was at American Family Fitness, located at 1806 Vestal Pkwy East, on September 29th has tested positive for COVID-19.

If you were at that location on September 29th between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. we ask you to self-quarantine until October 14th. Contact your healthcare provider if you develop symptoms.

The Broome County Health Department has also learned that a person who was at Barnaby’s Pub, located at 2101 E. Main St in Endwell, on September 25th has tested positive for COVID19.

If you were at that location on September 25th between 5:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. we ask you to self-quarantine until October 10th.